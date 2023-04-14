Make parental care leave mandatory like childcare leave, caregivers and advocates say

SINGAPORE: When her father grew weaker in the final years of his life, Ms Yong Leong Ying needed to take time off work to accompany him to medical appointments.

Before he died in 2019, her father had heart problems, his blood pressure fluctuated and he had cognitive impairment.

During those years, she could use the three days of family care leave and four days of eldercare leave provided by her employer to care for her father.

“This was very helpful because it allowed me to juggle my time in terms of fixing appointments for him,” said Ms Yong, 52, a senior manager at non-profit organisation Tsao Foundation.

Not all employees in Singapore get extra leave to care for their parents and older relatives. Companies in Singapore are required to provide maternity, paternity, childcare and unpaid infant care leave, but not family, parent or eldercare leave.

Civil servants are given two days of parental care leave a year, Mr Chan Chun Sing, minister-in-charge of the public service, said in a written parliamentary reply in March.

About 42,400 officers – half of those eligible – take at least one day of such leave a year, Mr Chan said, responding to a question from MP Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon).

In comparison, just 13.2 per cent of private companies, or 1,785 firms, offer their staff parental care leave. This is according to 2020 data provided by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng to a separate parliamentary question from Mr Ng the same month.

Parental care leave usually covers leave given to employees for taking care of their parents, and covers step-parents and parents-in-law.