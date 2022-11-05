Eight people receive Caring Commuter Award for helping others on public transport

SINGAPORE: Eight commuters received awards on Saturday (Nov 5) for going out of the way to help others while on public transport.

The Caring Commuter Award, in its fourth edition since its launch in 2019, aims to generate greater awareness and encourage the community to practise and promote caring behaviour.

Two commuters, Mr Randy Lim and Mr Chan Yarn Kit, were awarded the “Richard Magnus Award for the Outstanding Caring Commuter” for resuscitating a man who had collapsed.

Mr Lim and Mr Chan were on the train to work when the incident happened. With Mr Lim’s assistance, Mr Chan took turns with the MRT station staff to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man.

Both of them stayed with the man until the paramedics arrived to take over the rescue effort.

Six other commuters received the commendation award at the Toa Payoh HDB Hub Atrium.

One of the recipients, Mr Jackie Seet, helped to extinguish a small fire caused by a power bank which exploded in another commuter’s handbag during a train ride.

While others were being evacuated from the cabin, Mr Seet located a fire extinguisher and went back into the affected cabin to put out the fire.