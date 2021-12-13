Man arrested over alleged sale of counterfeit luxury goods on Carousell

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a case of cheating involving the sale of counterfeit luxury goods, said the police on Monday (Dec 13).

Police were alerted to his suspected activities on Aug 27 this year when they received a report from a victim who was allegedly duped into buying a counterfeit luxury bag by an online seller on Carousell.

“The seller had claimed that the luxury bag was authentic during their correspondence,” the police said in a news release.

The police received further information from the victim on Dec 9 that the same seller had also purportedly used another Carousell account to sell counterfeit luxury goods.

Woodlands Police Division officers conducted an operation and arrested the man on Dec 12. During the raid, police also seized counterfeit luxury goods including bags, shoes and jewellery, as well as cash amounting to S$4,050.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in other similar cases.

The man will be charged in court with cheating on Tuesday. Those convicted of the offence face up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

The police advised members of the public to only make purchases from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially when it comes to high-value items.

Members of the public are also encouraged to opt for buyer protection by using built-in payment options that only release payment to sellers upon delivery.

“Whenever possible, avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller as this method does not offer any protection,” said the police.