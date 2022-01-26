Logo
Singapore

Man arrested for allegedly cheating buyers on Carousell of more than S$27,000
File photo of a man in handcuffs. (File photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
26 Jan 2022 10:39PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 10:39PM)
SINGAPORE: Police on Wednesday (Jan 26) arrested a 21-year-old man who had allegedly cheated more than 23 people of more than S$27,000 in a series of e-commerce scams involving the sale of electronic items.

Authorities said they received several reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller in January. The seller offered electronics such as mobile phones and game consoles at discounted prices on selling platform Carousell.

However, the seller allegedly did not deliver the items after customers sent payment through bank transfers or PayNow.

He will be charged in court on Thursday with cheating. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

“The police take a serious view of persons who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” it said.

It also advised members of the public to be careful when making online purchases.

Source: CNA/ga

