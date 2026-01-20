The carrom comeback: How a game from Singapore's 'kampung days' is transcending generations

SINGAPORE: First introduced to carrom when he was six, life eventually got in the way for 23-year-old Syed Muhammad Ammar.

“My dad used to play carrom when he was younger. He decided to play carrom with us and that’s where I picked it up,” he recalled.

“I used to play almost all the time when I was younger, but when life progressed … it was an on-and-off thing.”

The spark was reignited during a hall freshmen welcome night at university.

“I was very excited when I saw carrom in uni. Then, I found out that the halls competed against each other in the inter-hall recreational games,” the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student said.

A year later, Mr Syed became team captain. He hosts weekly training sessions and organises friendly matches with players from other NTU halls.

“I’ve been very active in carrom, teaching my new hall players how to play carrom, how to strategise in the game,” he said.

Carrom is a tabletop game where players use a striker disc to sink smaller coloured pucks into pockets. To win, they need to sink all their assigned colours – either black or white – and the red queen puck before their opponent.

“Interestingly, carrom is a very popular recreational game in uni. I think it's because it is a very easy game to pick up," said Mr Syed.