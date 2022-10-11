CASE alerts consumers to phishing emails impersonating its officers requesting for personal and bank details

SINGAPORE: The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) on Tuesday (Oct 11) alerted consumers to phishing emails from "fictitious sender names" impersonating its officers after the mail server managed by its service provider was hacked.

The phishing emails, sent from two mailboxes - online-submission@ case.org.sg and mediator1@ case.org.sg - requested for consumers who had submitted complaints via CASE’s website to perform payment transactions to receive monetary compensation.

While these emails were sent from email addresses that CASE may have used to communicate with consumers, the latest notifications they receive did not originate from CASE, it said.

In these emails, consumers were asked to participate in the live chat, and approach bank partners to perform payment transactions relating to their complaints to receive monetary compensation.

"CASE will not direct consumers through email or live chat to visit another website to key in their bank details," it said.

CASE said it started receiving reports of the phishing emails on Oct 8, and as of Tuesday, 2pm, 5,095 phishing emails were sent.