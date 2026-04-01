CASE, LTA launch accreditation scheme for car-sharing industry

SINGAPORE: The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) and the Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Apr 1) launched a new CaseTrust accreditation scheme for car-sharing operators.

The scheme aims to raise service standards across the industry and address common consumer concerns such as proper vehicle maintenance, pricing transparency and dispute resolution, CASE and LTA said in a joint media release on Wednesday.

The CaseTrust-LTA Joint Accreditation Scheme for Car-Sharing Businesses (Silver) was developed by CASE in consultation with LTA and industry stakeholders.

The introduction of the scheme comes after 76.9 per cent of respondents in a CASE survey released in December expressed concern about the car-sharing sector.

In 2025, 184 complaints were made to CASE against the car-sharing industry. Common complaints include alleged overcharging, lack of transparency in damage assessments and repair costs, and refunds that were delayed or not properly processed.

The CaseTrust accreditation scheme helps consumers make more informed choices by assessing good business practices such as transparent business policies and dispute resolution.

Businesses are not required to participate in the accreditation scheme.

The scheme has been introduced for a variety of industries, including renovation, motoring, spa and wellness as well as jewellery businesses.

The CaseTrust accreditation scheme will provide a framework to improve car-sharing services across four key areas – safety, roadworthiness and hygiene, pricing and membership renewals, liabilities for late return and damages, and dispute resolution.

Operators under the CaseTrust scheme will be required to keep detailed maintenance records for audits and ensure that every vehicle is serviced either every 10,000km or every six months, whichever comes first. Vehicles must also be safe, clean and properly inspected.

Businesses must also disclose all prices and surcharges upfront. Membership subscriptions and renewals must follow an opt-in model, and operators should not charge renewal fees when user accounts are suspended.

Transparent rules on customer liability, including late returns, repair charges and excess payable will also be required. Operators must offer a collision damage waiver to provide users with a fair way to limit their financial exposure in the event of an accident.

On dispute resolution, operators must acknowledge receipt of complaints within three working days and address the dispute within 21 working days of the consumer’s complaint, subject to operational considerations.

Car-sharing operators can apply for accreditation on the CaseTrust website.