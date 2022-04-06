CASE issues second warning on Triple Lifestyle Marketing after receiving a spike in complaints

SINGAPORE: The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) on Wednesday (Apr 6) issued a second warning against Triple Lifestyle Marketing, a direct vendor selling alkaline water systems, after a spike in complaints.

It had previously issued an alert on Feb 23 last year against the company following complaints of misleading claims.

CASE has since referred Triple Lifestyle Marketing to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) for investigations under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act.

It also advised consumers who have contractual disputes with the firm to approach CASE for assistance.

Triple Lifestyle Marketing sells long-term maintenance service packages for alkaline water systems through door-to-door sales. Customers can opt to pay for the full package of about S$3,000 upfront or through monthly installments.

In return, they will receive a water dispenser, a water filtration system and periodic water filter replacements for the term of the service agreement, said CASE.

“As part of the service agreement, Triple Lifestyle Marketing is also required to repair the water dispenser or water filtration system, if defects occur,” it added.

However, between Nov 1 last year and Mar 31 this year, CASE received 139 consumer complaints against Triple Lifestyle Marketing.

Most of the complaints involved instances where consumers alleged that the firm was either unresponsive to repeated attempts to contact them to arrange for service requests for replacement of water filters or repair of faulty products or did not show up for appointments.

“According to some consumers, Triple Lifestyle Marketing did not provide replacements after they had collected the faulty products,” said CASE.

“This was despite representations by Triple Lifestyle Marketing during the sales process that they would repair the water dispensers or water filtration systems if defects occurred.”

Consumers also noted that Triple Lifestyle Marketing made other misleading claims during the sales process.

“For instance, consumers alleged that Triple Lifestyle Marketing told them that they can pay for the packages via instalments, but subsequently charged them the full amount upfront,” said CASE.

A few other customers complained that they had received used water dispensers or water filter replacements.

In response to consumer complaints, a warning letter was issued to Triple Lifestyle Marketing in July 2020.

It also asked the firm to enter into a Voluntary Compliance Agreement as provided under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading Act) to cease its unfair practices and compensate affected consumers.

CASE noted that Triple Lifestyle Marketing did not sign the agreement.

It has since referred the firm to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore for investigations under the Act.

CASE advised consumers to do online research to verify the quality of the product and track record of the company before making a purchase.

It also encouraged consumers to patronise direct selling companies accredited under the CaseTrust-Direct Selling Association of Singapore joint accreditation scheme.

These companies give consumers the right to cancel a contract within a seven day cooling-off period without penalty, and also offers a full refund if payment has already been made.

CNA has contacted Triple Lifestyle Marketing for comment.