More safeguards should be included in ‘Buy now, pay later’ code of conduct: CASE

SINGAPORE: The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) is calling for more safeguards to be included into a newly-announced code of conduct for “Buy now, pay later” (BNPL) providers, including a lower cap on maximum purchases for users below 21 years old.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Oct 21), CASE president Melvin Yong said the industry code was “a step forward but more can be done”.

BNPL allows users to pay for purchases over time. It differs from usual instalment plans by enabling one to split the cost for small-ticket everyday items at zero interest and without having to own a credit card.

To address concerns about potential debt accumulation, the code of conduct – announced on Thursday by a working group led by the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) – sets out several guidelines such as platforms imposing a S$2,000 limit on outstanding payments for each customer unless additional credit worthiness assessments are done.

But Mr Yong said there should be a lower limit on the maximum purchases allowed for those under 21, as the majority of younger consumers between the ages of 18 and 21 do not earn an income.

The code states that BNPL providers can only offer their services to those who are at least 18 years old.

Mr Yong also suggested that consumers be allowed to set purchase limits for themselves so as to guard against "excessive and untenable monthly instalments”.



“We hope that SFA and the BNPL working group will review these considerations and refine the code of conduct to further safeguard the interests of consumers,” he wrote.