CASE, Nanyang Polytechnic sign MOU to develop new e-commerce accreditation scheme

SINGAPORE: The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) and Nanyang Polytechnic’s Singapore Institute of Retail Studies (NYP-SIRS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Friday (Apr 29) for the development of a new CaseTrust accreditation scheme for online businesses.

The scheme, which will be launched in the second half of this year, will help customers to easily identify reliable online merchants, CASE and NYP-SIRS said in a joint press release.

It will cover the “entire range of e-commerce practices from pre-sale to post-sale, and address common consumer pain points when shopping online”.

“The accreditation will also serve as an industry benchmark for e-businesses in Singapore which are committed to fair and transparent business practices,” they said.

“E-businesses which are CaseTrust accredited will be able to provide greater assurance to consumers, and stand out from their peers in the crowded e-commerce space.”

Singapore has seen an increase in online shopping since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, CASE and NYP-SIRS said.