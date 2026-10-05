CASE calls for mandatory safeguards after S$3.82 million in losses linked to fitness closures

SINGAPORE: The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has called for mandatory safeguards in sectors involving substantial or long-term prepayments, after consumers reported nearly S$3.82 million in losses following the closure of several fitness businesses.

The association said on Monday (Oct 5) that it received 1,610 complaints linked to the closures between Sep 10 and Sep 30.

Of these, 1,518 complaints involving about S$3.78 million in reported losses were related to True Fitness and True Yoga, whose outlets closed on Sep 11.

Another 92 complaints, involving about S$32,800 in reported prepayment losses, were related to Yoga Inc, which closed its remaining outlets last month.

CASE said it had assisted affected consumers in lodging claims and proofs of debt with the relevant liquidators.

From Jan 1 to Sep 30, consumers reported nearly S$6.7 million in prepayment losses to CASE.

“This was approximately 147 per cent higher than the S$2.71 million in prepayment losses reported for the whole of 2025,” it said.

“The scale of these reported losses underscores the need for stronger safeguards, particularly as consumers are generally treated as unsecured creditors when a business enters liquidation,” it added.

CASE cited measures introduced or proposed in jurisdictions including Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and New York State to protect consumers who make advance payments.

Singapore should similarly consider mandatory safeguards in sectors involving substantial or long-term consumer prepayments, CASE said.