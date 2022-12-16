Authorities investigating after boy caught on video throwing cat off HDB block

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating after a boy was caught on a closed-circuit television camera throwing a cat off a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block.

A video posted on Facebook on Thursday (Dec 15) showed the boy following the cat out of a lift, before carrying it up and throwing it over a ledge and off the lift landing. A loud crash can be heard seconds later.

The Facebook post said the cat was thrown off the 22nd floor of Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue.

A police spokesperson confirmed with CNA on Friday that a police report was filed over the incident, while the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) – a cluster of the National Parks Board – said that an investigation into the case was ongoing.

Ms Jessica Kwok, group director at AVS, asked members of the public “not to speculate on the details of the case and allow investigations to run its proper course”.

Ms Aarthi Sankar, executive director of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore, said the cat died of its injuries after the incident.

Calling the boy's actions "deeply disturbing", she said the SPCA has visited the boy's family for further investigation.

"The case has since been escalated to the relevant authorities for necessary action," she added.

"The SPCA will work closely with the authorities to investigate the case and concurrently counsel the child."

In a Facebook post, the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) said it helped the caregivers to file a report with AVS and linked them to the investigation officers. CWS added that it will “continue to engage the authorities on possible approaches to take”.

Ms Kwok said AVS does not condone the mistreatment of pets. First-time offenders caught abusing an animal can be charged in court under the Animal and Birds Act and those convicted can be jailed for up to 18 months, fined up to S$15,000, or both.

Ms Kwok added: “Safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility. Members of the public can play a part by promptly reporting suspected cases of animal cruelty to AVS via our website at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or call us via our Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.”

“As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process, and photographic and/or video-graphic evidence provided by the public will help. Information shared with AVS will be kept strictly confidential.”

Ms Sankar added: “While cases of animal abuse by children are not as common as other forms of neglect and abuse, instances like these prove that it is vital to teach children empathy and compassion for all sentient beings from a young age.”