Sexual abuse by prominent Catholic figure: Superior did not make police report because victims insisted on keeping matters private

SINGAPORE: The two teenage boys who were sexually abused by a prominent member of the local Catholic community "refused" to make police reports after the incidents came to light in 2009, the Catholic Religious Order said in a statement on Sunday (Jun 5).

The boys were repeatedly told that they could make a police report and would be accompanied to the police station to do so, but they were insistent in wanting to keep the matter private.

As such, the superior of the Catholic Order, who initiated investigations on the case, did not make a police report at the time “out of respect for the stated wishes and requested privacy of the victims”.

“To our knowledge, there are no other victims and the offender confirmed this,” the Catholic Order said.

These details were revealed in a statement that was published on the website of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on Sunday.

The offender was sentenced to five years' jail last month, after being convicted of committing sexual offences against the boys between 2005 and 2007.

The Singaporean man, a member of a Catholic Order, had taken a vow of celibacy and has never married, according to court documents.

He cannot be named due to detailed gag orders imposed by the court, which prohibit the publication of his name, designation, appointment and a school he was linked to.

The Archdiocese also said on Sunday that it sought a partial lift of the gag order "for greater accountability and transparency", but that the request was denied by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

TREATMENT, REHAB PAID FOR BY RELIGIOUS ORDER

The Archdiocese said it released the statement by the Religious Order in the interests of providing “as much information as possible, within the boundaries of the gag order” imposed on the case.

Religious Orders within the Roman Catholic Church are separately constituted and are governed by their own judicial proceedings and administration of law.

In its statement, the Order said that its local leader first learned of the incidents when one of the victims confided in him in 2009, after both had already left the school.

An investigation was immediately initiated by the superior of the Order for Singapore. During the investigations, only the local leader and superior were involved.

“The victims were interviewed, and provided with counselling support,” the Order said.

After they decided against making a police report, the superior focused on what to do with the offender, who was “remorseful and expressed willingness to accept all consequences”.

“The superior immediately removed the offender from his position and prevented him from returning to the school premises so as to ensure that there would be no further contact with the victims or minors,” it said.

“He sent the offender for treatment, therapy and rehabilitation beginning with an intensive six-month programme in the United States, paid for by the Religious Order.”

CNA has asked the Catholic Church whether any action has been taken by the church against the superior for not making a police report.