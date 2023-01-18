White substances found at Christian, Catholic buildings in Singapore over 2 days

SINGAPORE: White substances were found separately at the Catholic Centre on Wednesday (Jan 18) and the Bible House on Tuesday, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The Catholic Centre is run by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore and Bible House by the Bible Society of Singapore.

SCDF said it was alerted to an incident at the Catholic Centre venue at 55 Waterloo Street at about 9.55am on Jan 18.

"Some white substances were found at the premises," said a spokesperson.

SCDF hazardous materials (HazMat) specialists donned personal protective equipment, retrieved some of the substances and conducted several tests.

No harmful substances were detected.

In response to CNA's queries, a spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said: "We understand that the police and SCDF are investigating the report made at the Catholic Centre in Waterloo Street this morning.

"We are unable to make a statement at this time," he added.

In a similar incident on Tuesday, SCDF said it was alerted at about 12.40pm to the Bible House premises at 7 Armenian Street, where white substances were found.

Some of the substances were retrieved by SCDF officers as a sample, and several tests were conducted by HazMat specialists.

As with the Catholic Centre incident, no harmful substances were detected.

CNA has reached out to the police and the Bible Society of Singapore for more information.