Sex abuse by prominent Catholic figure: AGC did not apply to lift, vary gag order so as to protect victims

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said on Monday (Jun 6) that it did not apply to lift or vary a gag order on the identity of the prominent Catholic figure convicted of sexual offences against two teenage boys, as doing so would likely lead to the identification of the victims.

The AGC's comments come a day after the Catholic Church said it had sought a partial lift of the gag order "for greater accountability and transparency", but that the request was denied by the AGC.

"The gag order, which was applied for by AGC and issued by the Court, was specifically to protect the identity of the victims. It was not in any way sought to protect the interests of the accused person, or of the Catholic Order involved," the AGC said in response to CNA's queries on why it did not accede to the Church's request.

"The gag order covered the identity of the accused because, based on the facts and circumstances of the case, the identification of the accused was likely to lead to the identification of the victims," it added.

"AGC’s paramount interest was, and remains, the protection of victims. We consider every request to lift a gag order carefully as victims’ interests are paramount. Therefore, we could not accede to the request from TRCAS (The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore) and declined to apply to Court to have the gag order lifted or varied."

The Archdiocese said on Sunday that it sought a partial lift of the gag order in relation to the identity of the offender, the name of the religious order, as well as details of the offender’s subsequent treatment and postings.