Prominent figure in Catholic community to plead guilty to sex offences against teen boys

SINGAPORE: A prominent figure in the local Catholic community will plead guilty to charges for sexual offences against teenage boys, his lawyer told a court on Thursday (Mar 3).

The man cannot be named due to gag orders prohibiting the publication of his name, designation, appointment and a school he was linked to.

He was previously offered bail of S$15,000, which was extended. No date for the next hearing has been fixed yet.

The man was charged on Jan 20 with two counts of voluntarily having carnal intercourse against the order of nature with two male teenagers, and two counts of committing indecent acts with two male teenagers.

It is unclear if the two boys in the carnal intercourse charges are the same victims in the indecent act charges.

The victims were aged between 14 and 16, and the incidents took place between 2005 and 2007.

If convicted of carnal intercourse against the order of nature, an offence that has since been repealed, he can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

If convicted of an indecent act with a young person, he can be jailed up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both if it is his first offence.

Repeat offenders of such crimes face a maximum of four years' jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.