Catholic Junior College to move to Punggol, operations tentatively targeted to start in 2034

CONSIDERATIONS BEHIND THE MOVE

CJC’s school management committee chairman Bernard Tan said the decision to move the junior college was studied carefully and was taken after consultation with selected stakeholders over two years.

The school said the relocation was guided by three considerations: the ageing Whitley Road campus, which was completed in the 1970s, the availability of a site in Punggol to serve the community in the north-east of Singapore, and the "strategic educational opportunities" presented by the nearby Punggol Digital District.

Mr Tan said several aspects, such as how the move will impact students' accessibility and changes in Punggol’s neighbourhood, were also studied.

“Some of the members (in the school’s management committee) even took the MRT to experiment from Jurong to Punggol … and no journey took more than an hour,” he said, adding that the new campus is located close to Punggol Coast MRT.

“For JCs, location is not as sensitive as primary schools, where you have the one-kilometre district. The JC students are prepared to travel,” he said.

He added that the school also considered developments that are "moving the concentration of the population towards the northeast" region.

“We also looked at where our present students come from and whether they would be affected ... even with our present students, majority, not surprisingly, are from the northeast of the island.”

Beyond this, he said the move offers opportunities and educational synergies for students as CJC will be the only JC located next to a university.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said the move will contribute to the vibrancy of Punggol, with the school bringing “decades of youth energy, service and contribution”.

“Punggol has changed significantly," added Mr Gan, who is a Member of Parliament for Punggol GRC.

"In less than two decades, it has grown into a neighbourhood that many young families are proud to call home, and it continues to reflect how we are never done building Singapore, not just in physical terms, but in how we create opportunity, sense of belonging and shared purpose."