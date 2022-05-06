Catholic Church says archbishop of Singapore was informed in October 2020 of sex offence cases involving prominent figure

SINGAPORE: The archbishop of Singapore Reverend William Goh was informed about sex offence cases involving a prominent Catholic figure in October 2020, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said on Friday (May 6).

During the man's trial, it emerged that his offences had been uncovered in 2009 by a leader of the Catholic order of which he was a member - at least 11 years before the archbishop was said to have been informed of the cases.

On Thursday, the man was sentenced to five years' jail.

Once alerted to the cases, the archbishop gave instructions for the matter to be reported to the police and to Catholic authorities in Rome.

In response to CNA queries, the archdiocese said: "The Roman Catholic Archbishop was only informed of the case in October 2020, during which time he gave instructions that the matter be reported to the police as it was a criminal offence and that a report be made directly to the Dicastery for Consecrated Life in Rome and to inform and update the Archbishop of the Diocese where the offence was committed in accordance with Vatican protocols.”

In 2009, one of the victims had told the sector leader of the Catholic order in Singapore about what had happened.

The sector leader counselled the boy and offered to escalate the matter to the police. However, the boy refused.

The offender was questioned by his religious superior about the victim's allegations, and he admitted that they were true. He was immediately suspended from his responsibilities.

In June 2009, the offender left Singapore to receive treatment under a six-month therapy programme at an institute in the United States.

"As no police reports were lodged by the victims, he was not under police investigation then," court documents stated.

The Archdiocese said on Friday that religious orders within the Church, such as the one the man belonged to, have their own systems of governance.

“Religious orders within the Roman Catholic Church are separately constituted and are governed by their own judicial proceedings and administration of law,” the archdiocese said.

“The Archdiocese regrets that we cannot offer more information than what has been provided because of the gag order imposed by the courts.”