Prominent figure in Catholic community jailed for sex offences against 2 teenage boys

SINGAPORE: A prominent figure in the local Catholic community was jailed for five years on Thursday (May 5) for sexual offences against two teenage boys.

Both victims had asked the man, who was a member of a Catholic order, to be their godfather.

The identity of the victims is protected by gag order. The man cannot be named due to gag orders prohibiting the publication of his name, designation, appointment and a school to which he was linked.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of carnal intercourse against the order of nature and one charge of committing an indecent act with a young person.

Two more charges for similar offences were considered for sentencing.

VICTIMS AND OFFENDER WERE CLOSE

The court heard that the first victim, identified in court documents as V1, often saw the offender at chapel. The man extended care and concern to V1 and would ask him how he was doing.

The Singaporean man had taken a vow of celibacy and has never married, according to court documents.

In 2007, the boy asked the man to be his godfather for his Catholic rite of confirmation. This meant mentoring and guiding the boy on his spiritual journey.

The pair grew close. They started to exchange hugs, which escalated into back and leg massages that the man gave V1.

On multiple occasions, the man performed sex acts on the boy, who was between 14 and 15 years old at the time.

The second victim, identified in court documents as V2, also asked the man to be his godfather sometime between 2003 and 2004.

The pair were close and affectionate, and would hug often. The man would go out for meals with the boy's family, and the boy confided in the man.

The man developed "strong feelings" for V2 and started giving him full-body massages, the court heard.

These escalated into sex acts on multiple occasions in 2005 when the boy was between 14 and 15 years old.

HE "LOST HIMSELF", SAYS DEFENCE

Deputy Public Prosecutors Sarah Siau and Gail Wong asked for four to six years' jail for the offender, citing his abuse of trust and authority.

The prosecutors highlighted the young age of the victims during the offences, and the fact that the sex acts took place multiple times.

Defence lawyer Edmond Pereira said that the two victims were now working adults with their own families.

He said they had "moved on" with their lives and were "doing well", with no evidence to suggest they had been "marred" by the experience.

Asking for a shorter jail term, the lawyer said that during the time of the offences, the offender had "lost himself" and was "overwhelmed" with his responsibilities.

However, this was not an excuse for his actions and he has apologised for his wrongdoing, said Mr Pereira.

He cited a report by an Institute of Mental Health psychiatrist stating that the man's risk of reoffending was very low given his treatment with therapy.

In sentencing, District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan noted the "egregious abuse of trust" in this case.

"The accused has exploited his position of significant influence and authority," said the judge.

"In addition to that, he was also godfather to one of the victims and as godfather, he wielded enormous spiritual authority over the victim."

He added that the sentence must convey society's disapproval of the harm caused by the man's actions, and the need to protect vulnerable victims.

The judge said he also took into account the offender's remorse, seen through his cooperation with investigations and decision to plead guilty, sparing the victims from testifying at trial.

The offence of carnal intercourse against the order of nature, which has since been repealed, is punishable with up to 10 years' jail and a fine.

Committing an indecent act with a young person is punishable with up to two years' jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both for first-time offenders. The maximum punishments are doubled for repeated offenders.