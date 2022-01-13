Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

29 cats seized from illegal breeder by Animal and Veterinary Service
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

29 cats seized from illegal breeder by Animal and Veterinary Service

29 cats seized from illegal breeder by Animal and Veterinary Service

Kittens that were put up for sale by an illegal cat breeder. (Photo: National Parks Board)

13 Jan 2022 03:36PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 03:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) has seized 29 cats from an illegal breeder, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Thursday (Jan 13).

Acting on a tip-off from a member of the public on Jan 6 about the unlicensed breeding and selling of cats, investigators from AVS - which is part of NParks - seized the animals three days later. 

A 58-year-old woman is assisting AVS with investigations.

“In the Jan 9 operation, AVS staff inspected the woman’s residential premises believed to be used to breed and sell cats,” NParks said in a media release on Thursday.

"The cats were seized, including 14 female cats, 10 male cats and 5 kittens.

"A pregnant cat, a nursing female and its kittens were sent to a veterinary clinic for observation, while the remaining cats are now under the care of AVS in the Animal Management Centre, where they have been assessed by AVS vets to be in good condition."

NParks advised the public to purchase their pets from licensed pet shops, which obtain animals legally from regulated sources and maintain records for each animal they have kept in their premises.

“Prospective pet owners should not purchase from unknown sources, including those on online platforms, as the health status of these animals are unknown and may carry diseases,” NParks said.

“These animals could be smuggled and/or not bred according to the standards of animal health and care which AVS impose on licensed breeders and pet shops.”

Under the Animals and Birds Act, those convicted of keeping animals in captivity for sale without a licence face a fine of up to S$5,000, or up to six months' jail, or both.

Those found using premises as a farm without a licence face a fine of up to S$10,000, or up to one year in prison, or both.

Related:

Source: CNA/kg(gr)

Related Topics

NParks animal welfare

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us