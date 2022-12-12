Traffic accident along Causeway towards Woodlands Checkpoint, motorists should expect delays: ICA

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident occurred along the Causeway towards Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday (Dec 12) night.

The accident which occurred at about 10pm is blocking one out of three lanes, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook update.

"Travellers planning to enter Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint should expect delays. Motorists are advised to follow our Facebook page for updates," it added.

Mr Ng Wei Hao, who was with friends in a car along the Causeway at the time said he saw the accident at about 10.10pm as they were travelling towards Woodlands.

Mr Ng told CNA that he observed about three to four Singapore officers at the scene along with an ambulance, which appeared to be from Singapore.

Cars were also filtered to the motorcycle lanes while the buses were unable to move, he added.

Photos of the incident showed a damaged Singapore-registered car.

At about 11.15pm, the checkpoints.sg mobile application showed that the travel time into Singapore via the Causeway was estimated to be about 105 minutes to 160 minutes.

Travel in the direction of Johor Bahru appeared to be clear.