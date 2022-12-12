Continued heavy traffic on Causeway into JB amid Singapore, Malaysia school holidays

SINGAPORE: Travellers who headed into Johor Bahru via the Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday (Dec 12) had to contend with heavy traffic on the Causeway and long wait times.

In a Facebook post at 7.50am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that there was heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to a tailback from Malaysia.

“Delays are expected and travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey,” said ICA, reminding motorists to maintain lane discipline and to cooperate with officers on site.

The authority said in a subsequent update at 7pm, about 11 hours after its initial post, that the tailback had subsided. Its Facebook post from Monday morning has since been removed.

In snapshots of the traffic situation at about 6pm, the checkpoints.sg mobile application showed long queues across all lanes, with an estimated wait time of 70 minutes to 105 minutes to enter Johor Bahru.

Data collected by the application showed that waiting times for travel in both directions were higher during peak periods this week compared to a week ago at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.