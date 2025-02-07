Two schemes to rejuvenate Singapore city centre, redevelop strategic areas extended for 5 years

SINGAPORE: Two schemes aimed at rejuvenating Singapore’s city centre by bringing in more homes and redeveloping older commercial buildings in the central business district and other strategic areas will be extended for five years, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said.

The National Development ministry will also make some refinements and changes to the two schemes - the Central Business District Incentive (CBDI) and Strategic Development Incentive (SDI) schemes - to ensure that they “continue to support Singapore’s strategic objectives and remain relevant to our industry”, said Mr Lee on Friday (Feb 7).

Speaking at the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore’s Spring Festival luncheon, Mr Lee said that the authorities had completed a review of the CBDI and SDI schemes which were introduced in November 2019.

The CBDI scheme seeks to encourage the conversion of older office buildings in the CBD into mixed-use developments. It grants developers a higher maximum allowable gross floor area in return for converting office spaces into residential units or hotels.

The SDI scheme encourages the redevelopment of older developments in strategic areas to positively transform the surrounding urban environment.

Mr Lee said both schemes have been well-received, and most of the 17 CBDI and 12 SDI proposals have been granted in-principle approval.

Four CBDI projects in the Anson-Tanjong Pagar neighbourhood - Newport Plaza, The Skywaters, 15 Hoe Chiang Road and 51 Anson Road - are undergoing construction.

When these projects are completed, the Anson-Tanjong Pagar area "will be transformed into a vibrant mixed-use urban neighbourhood with more than 1,000 new homes, hotels, shops and eateries, as well as new public spaces and more active street fronts", Mr Lee said.