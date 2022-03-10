Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore's competition watchdog keeping a close watch on anti-competitive behaviour amid rise in oil prices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore's competition watchdog keeping a close watch on anti-competitive behaviour amid rise in oil prices

Singapore's competition watchdog keeping a close watch on anti-competitive behaviour amid rise in oil prices

Manpower Minister and Second Trade and Industry Minister Tan See Leng speaking in Parliament on March 10, 2022.

Vanessa Lim
Vanessa Lim
10 Mar 2022 11:23AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 11:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s competition authority will investigate and take firm enforcement action if it finds evidence of anti-competitive behaviour such as coordinated price increase.

This comes as global oil and domestic pump prices spike as a result of Russia-Ukraine tension, said Second Trade and Industry Minister Tan See Leng on Thursday (Mar 10).

Responding to a question from Member of Parliament Lim Wee Kiak (PAP-Sembawang) on what the government is doing to prevent profiteering, Dr Tan said while pump prices are set by the market, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) keeps a close watch to ensure an open and competitive market.

Since the start of the year, Dr Tan said local retailers have been adjusting their pump prices periodically, as global oil prices and domestic pump prices rise due to tension between Russia and Ukraine.

He noted that soon after the war broke out, three retailers raised pump prices further on February 24-25, while the remaining two retailers did not adjust prices.

“Overall, the increase in petrol and diesel prices reflect the rise in the price of crude oil over the past months,” he said.

Dr Tan said the government will continue to monitor price movements in the retail petrol industry, adding that well-informed consumers are also a key deterrent against unreasonable pricing.

Consumers can compare retail pump prices as well as various discounts and rebates across retailers using Fuel Kaki, a retail petrol price comparison website developed by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

Workers' Party (WP) chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh asked if the government would consider putting together a support package for private hire and taxi drivers to alleviate their costs, given the steep rise in petrol and diesel prices.

In response, Dr Tan said the government is watching the situation very closely, and will not hesitate to roll out more support. 

However, at this particular point in time, he said the current slew of measures including support packages "appear" to have some impact in supporting these drivers. 

Source: CNA/vl(gr)

Related Topics

oil prices Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us