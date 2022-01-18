Influencers, hate comments and more: Updated CCE syllabus tackles ‘contemporary’ issues like cyber wellness

SINGAPORE: What would you do if you were bombarded by hate comments after saying something positive online?

Responding to hate comments in such situations, getting "cancelled" and the influencer industry were among the topics Secondary 4 students at Compassvale Secondary School discussed on Tuesday morning (Jan 18).

This morning’s lesson on cyber wellness is part of the new character and citizenship education (CCE) curriculum that was rolled out to lower secondary students in 2021. It was extended to upper secondary students this year.

“During the CCE lessons, we surface contemporary issues, we surface authentic scenarios. And when they are faced with this kind of scenario, they get to hear what their peers feel or believe in. And then they will learn from each other and learn about how to manage,” said Madam Wan Fazithahariani, a senior teacher at the school.

“What we do is we facilitate this discussion and we bring up some interesting points or management skills that they can use. Hopefully when they’re out there on their own they will be able to manage that.”

The lessons put students in “contemporary” scenarios that students “can connect with”, said Mdm Wan, a specialised CCE teacher.

For example, in Tuesday's lesson, the students discussed negative comments received by an influencer who pivoted to TikTok content due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked how they would respond or whether they would choose to respond at all, the class decided after some discussion that they would leave a positive comment in reply to a negative one.

They then discussed their choice, how they felt about the comments and how they would respond when their positive comment garnered even more backlash.

“They were very surprised that even though they chose a comment that was quite positive, the backlash they received from the comments was quite strong. We asked them, 'How does that make you feel? Did you regret choosing the positive comment?'” said Mdm Wan.

“And we were really pleased to note that they said that even though they received negative comments and all that, they stood by what they believed in and they would still continue to have that positive impact on the cyber community. Because they know that if they chose the negative comments they will perpetuate that negativity on the cyber community.”

Adding that she was “heartened” by the updated CCE curriculum, Mdm Wan said students are now “very enthusiastic” and “very candid and open” about sharing their experiences in class.

“As opposed to five years ago, the students right now are online a lot more. And so they are facing a lot of pressure online,” she said, adding that it was “imperative” to introduce these new situations.

“It could be image or self-esteem pressures, wanting to be like the people who are featured online. It could be getting hurtful comments or responses to their posts. (They have) many many challenges that students in the past did not face.”

For Secondary 4 student Gautham Karthik, although he does not have any social media accounts yet, he scrolls through Twitter regularly and reads the news online.

One of the main challenges he faces is managing his screen time, he said. He used to spend a lot of time playing games on the computer, and his parents constantly advised him to spend more time on his studies instead.

“If you don’t really manage your time properly, you may end up being addicted, or end up spending a lot of time (online). Prolonged exposure to screens will also affect your eyesight,” said the 15-year-old.

“Unlike the previous curriculum, the scenarios today is very helpful. For example, it puts the students into the victim’s shoes, connect with what they’re feeling and allows us to understand what they’re going through, and allows us to empathise with them."

Gautham has also seen his share of hateful comments online, albeit directed at other people.

“I’ve always read articles surrounding these situations. I kind of feel bad for whoever’s going through this because they don’t really deserve all this type of negativity shown against them,” he said.

“We should all ensure that people are well aware of what to do in cyberspace, how to be socially responsible in social media platforms and be respectful to one another to get a more positive cyberspace. I think that’s important.”

Speaking to journalists after observing the lesson on Tuesday morning, Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling said the Ministry of Education recognises that while technology has brought a “positive impact” to students, excessive use of social media can fuel mental health concerns.

“We recognise that our students may come across a variety of cyber threats as well as cyber risks online. For instance, they may be subject to cyber bullying; they may also suffer from gaming addiction; they may also come across fake news and scams,” said Ms Sun.

Teachers make use of real-life examples with videos and screenshots to show students the material they may come across online, she added.

“But what’s important is that they process their emotions, their feelings and they know that there is a peer support culture that is available in schools whereby they can talk though these situations that they have come across, process their emotions - and where necessary, talk to a trusted adult if they should need further help such as counselling or follow-up with the parents.”