Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

About 250,000 children to receive S$200 Child Development Account top-up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

About 250,000 children to receive S$200 Child Development Account top-up

About 250,000 children to receive S$200 Child Development Account top-up
About 250,000 Singaporeans aged six and below in 2021 will each receive a S$200 top-up to their Child Development Account from the middle of next month.
Vanessa Paige Chelvan
Vanessa Paige Chelvan
27 Aug 2021 11:24AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 11:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: About 250,000 children will each receive a S$200 top-up to their Child Development Account (CDA) from mid-September 2021.

Every Singaporean child aged six years and below as of this year will qualify for the top-up, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in a joint statement on Friday (Aug 27).

"This top-up is part of the Household Support Package announced at Budget 2021 to provide families with additional support for their child-raising expenses," the ministries said. 

Eligible parents will receive notifications informing them of the successful top-up.

Parents who have yet to open a CDA must do so by Jun 30, 2022 for their children to receive the money, added the ministries. 

Singaporean children aged seven to 20 received a similar S$200 top-up to their Edusave account or Post-Secondary Education Account (PSEA) in May this year. 

Funds in the CDA can be used for education and healthcare needs, such as at registered childcare centres, kindergartens, special education schools, providers of early intervention programmes, providers of assistive technology devices, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and optical shops. 

The full list of approved institutions can be found online

Related:

Source: CNA/vc

Related Topics

Budget 2021 Ministry of Finance Ministry of Social and Family Development

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us