Singapore’s Communicable Diseases Agency named WHO collaborating centre for infection prevention and control

Climate change is another challenge, with rising temperatures changing where infectious diseases can spread.

Mr Ong noted that the Asian tiger mosquito, which spreads dengue and chikungunya, is now established in 16 European countries.

France and Italy reported more than 1,100 locally acquired chikungunya cases last year, while mosquitoes were found in the wild in Iceland for the first time in October last year.

"Diseases that we in the tropics have long lived with are becoming everyone’s problem," he said.

The third challenge is vaccine scepticism, which has been amplified by online misinformation, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pointing to the resurgence of measles, he said the United States recorded less than 300 cases in 2024, about 2,300 last year and more than 4,500 so far this year. Canada also lost its measles elimination status in November last year.

“Advances in medical science, including mRNA technology, promise faster development of more effective vaccines,” he said.

“But so long as vaccine scepticism remains, it is a chink in our armour, potentially preventing us from achieving herd immunity, especially for highly contagious diseases like measles, where over 95 per cent coverage is needed.”

The fourth challenge is the next pandemic.

Mr Ong said another pandemic crisis such as SARS or COVID-19 is an “evolutionary certainty”, adding “it will happen, just a matter of when”.

“With climate change, shrinking natural habitats, and diseases jumping from animals to humans more frequently than ever, the risk we face today is higher than it has ever been,” he said.

Mr Ong also highlighted that since May, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been battling an Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus.

It is now the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record, with more than 10,000 confirmed cases and close to 5,000 deaths. Imported cases have since been detected in Kenya and Nigeria.

But Mr Ong said science is fighting back, with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) backing several vaccine candidates against the Bundibugyo strain, with one of them being developed in Singapore.

“These challenges illustrate that infectious diseases continue to feature strongly on the health agenda. We must protect and build our global commons,” he said.

He noted that Singapore should share experiences on vector control and on managing diseases emerging due to climate change, adding that the country has much to share from decades of fighting dengue, including through Project Wolbachia.

“We must recognise that scepticism is a natural reaction in times of uncertainty, when people are unsure about new diseases and new remedies they have never heard of, and are worried about the harms of modern technology,” said Mr Ong.

“We should not dismiss it. What we need to do is to educate, be transparent with data, benefits and risks, and explain why vaccines are overall beneficial, especially in controlling the spread of diseases.”

STRENGTHENING INFECTION PREVENTION AND CONTROL CAPABILITIES

CDA's designation as a WHO collaborating centre builds on more than a decade of national efforts to strengthen infection prevention and control across Singapore's healthcare system.

Since its establishment in 2014, the National Infection Prevention and Control Committee, comprising experts from across the healthcare sector, has helped coordinate national efforts.

“These include the development of national IPC guidelines and standards, surveillance of healthcare-associated infections, and strengthening IPC capabilities across healthcare and community settings,” CDA said.

Introduced in 2018, the national infection prevention and control peer review programme also brings together multidisciplinary teams from different healthcare institutions to share good practices and identify areas for improvement.

Through cross-institutional learning and collaboration, the programme strengthens infection prevention and control capabilities, patient safety and outbreak preparedness across Singapore's healthcare system.

“As Singapore's population ages and healthcare is increasingly delivered across hospitals, community care and long-term care settings, CDA will continue to work with healthcare institutions and sector partners to strengthen IPC capabilities across the care continuum,” CDA said.

Speaking at the same conference, CDA’s chief executive Vernon Lee said the second cycle of the national infection and prevention and control peer review programme had been completed earlier this year across 11 public hospitals.

"We will be extending this cycle to private hospitals this year or next year," he said.

Adjunct Associate Professor Kalisvar Marimuthu, head of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Infection Prevention and Control at CDA, said the designation allows Singapore to “share our expertise and experience internationally, while learning from global partners to strengthen IPC practices at home”.