S$100 in CDC vouchers for each Singaporean household, assistance available for digital roll-out

The vouchers can be used at participating hawkers and heartland merchants identified by the CDC voucher decal.

To spend the voucher, the resident can click on the CDC vouchers link, select the amount to be used and show the QR code to a participating merchant who will in turn scan it using their RedeemSG App.

Assistance will be available at community centres and clubs to guide residents on how to claim the vouchers. Priority will be given to seniors without household members who can assist them.

Residents without smartphones or those who need to set up their Singpass or reset their password will also be assisted during the scheme duration.

Where needed, there will be the option of printing hardcopy vouchers at the community centres or clubs.

Help will also be available at selected residents’ committee or residents’ network centres located in areas with a higher concentration of elderly population.

"In addition, Digital Ambassadors at the SG Digital community hubs found in selected CCs and public libraries islandwide will provide assistance for digitally less savvy residents who need help to claim their digital vouchers. The Silver Generation Office Ambassadors will also assist with any queries or request for assistance during their house visits to seniors," said the press release.

“We understand that not every resident is digitally-savvy, and some may need help using the digital vouchers. The CDC is committed to making sure all residents get to use their S$100 CDC Vouchers," said Ms Denise Phua, who is mayor of Central Singapore District.

"We hope the vouchers can help defray some of our residents’ daily living costs, and support our hawkers and heartland merchants who may be struggling due to the pandemic."

The voucher scheme is aimed at serving two key objectives: Thanking Singaporeans for their "sense of solidarity" during the pandemic, as well as to support affected hawkers and heartland merchants, said the five CDCs and PA in the release.

In order to make the nationwide CDC Vouchers Scheme easy to use and inclusive, the CDCs and Government Technology Agency (GovTech) have run several trials with residents, hawkers and heartland merchants to finetune the digital voucher claiming and spending experience.

"Ground feedback and suggestions were taken in to develop a digital solution which will benefit hawkers and heartland merchants through faster payouts, and save time, so they no longer need to collect, count and submit paper vouchers. Residents will not need to visit the CCs to claim physical vouchers," added the press release.