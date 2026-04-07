Higher cash payouts, help for platform workers as Singapore announces S$1b support package amid Iran war

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans will receive higher Cost-of-Living (COL) special payments and platform workers will get cash relief under new measures rolled out in response to the war in Iran.

The new support package will cost close to S$1 billion on top of what was committed at Budget 2026, Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow said on Tuesday (Apr 7).

The one-off COL special payment – announced during Budget and to be disbursed in September – will be topped up by S$200.

Eligible adult Singaporeans with an assessable income of up to S$100,000, who do not own more than one property, will now receive between S$400 and S$600 in cash. About 2.4 million Singaporeans are expected to benefit.

Also announced at Budget 2026 and originally due in January 2027, the next tranche of S$500 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers will instead be disbursed in June this year.

The vouchers, which are valid until Dec 31, 2027 and will cost the government S$700.07 million, are expected to benefit about 1.4 million Singaporean households.