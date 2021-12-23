Logo
Singapore

How to find hawkers, merchants where you can spend your S$100 CDC vouchers
Singapore

People shopping at a pet supplies store. (File photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

23 Dec 2021 06:39PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 06:39PM)
SINGAPORE: Singaporean households wishing to spend their S$100 in CDC vouchers can now find out where to use them on a new CDC Vouchers Merchants Go Where website.

By keying in their postal code or street name, residents can find a list of participating hawkers and heartland merchants near them.

The website was developed with the Government Technology Agency to make it easier for households to spend their vouchers, said the five Community Development Councils (CDCs) in a joint press release with the People's Association (PA) on Thursday (Dec 23).

The website will be updated periodically, the press release said. Participating hawkers and heartland merchants are also being publicised through decals, banners displayed where clusters of participating businesses are located, and on social media.

Screengrab of the CDC Vouchers Merchants Go Where website.

The scheme providing S$130 million in digital CDC vouchers to all Singaporean households was launched on Dec 13 to "thank Singaporeans for their sense of solidarity during the pandemic" and support hawkers and heartland merchants, said the press release.

It is part of a S$900 million Household Support Package announced at this year's Budget, which will see up to 1.3 million Singaporean households each receiving the CDC vouchers.

There has been a "keen response" to the scheme, said Chairperson of Mayors' Committee Low Yen Ling.

More than 830,000 or about two-thirds of Singaporean households have claimed their vouchers in the 10 days since the launch, and more than S$7 million worth of vouchers have been spent, she said.

Ms Low added that there are more than 11,000 outlets participating in the CDC vouchers scheme to date, and the number is growing. More than 82 per cent of these businesses have received at least once CDC vouchers transaction.

"Let's continue to support our heartland merchants and hawkers with our CDC vouchers and appreciate the vital role they play in our housing estates and Singapore culture," said Ms Low, who is also Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry.

Residents have until Dec 31, 2022 to claim and use their digital CDC vouchers.

Source: CNA/dv(ac)

