Singaporean households can claim S$300 in CDC vouchers from Jan 2

SINGAPORE: Singaporean households can claim and use S$300 (US$233) in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from Friday (Jan 2).

The vouchers, aimed at helping households manage cost-of-living challenges, will be divided equally for spending: S$150 at heartland merchants and hawkers, and S$150 at participating supermarkets.

As with previous rounds, one member of each Singaporean household can visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and log in with their Singpass to claim the digital vouchers.

Once claimed, an SMS from gov.sg will be sent to the registered mobile number, containing a unique voucher link that can be shared among household members. The vouchers are valid until Dec 31, 2026.

Announcing the launch of the vouchers at Punggol 21 Community Club on Friday morning, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said that more than 24,000 heartland merchants and hawkers are on board the CDC Vouchers Scheme.

This is up from about 23,000 merchants that participated in 2025.

Eight supermarket chains are also part of the scheme. The participating supermarkets are Ang Mo Supermarket, Cold Storage, Giant Singapore, HAO Mart, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong and U Stars Supermarket.

Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, said in his speech that while advance estimates show that Singapore's economy grew by 4.8 per cent in 2025, challenges lie ahead.

These include supply chains being reshaped, trade policies becoming more fragmented, technology such as artificial intelligence transforming businesses and jobs, and growth that is likely to be more uneven and uncertain, he said.

"The CDC Vouchers provide immediate assurance and practical support, while the ESR (Economic Strategy Review) lays the groundwork for the future. Both go hand in hand,” said Mr Gan, who chairs the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce.

The Economic Strategy Review was launched in August 2025 to chart an economic blueprint to keep the country globally competitive in the long term.

This tranche of vouchers was announced at Budget 2025, when Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that every Singaporean household would get S$800 in CDC vouchers to help offset rising costs.

The first S$500 in vouchers was disbursed in May 2025. In July, all Singaporean Citizens above 21 also received S$600 in SG60 Vouchers, while seniors above 60 received S$200 more.