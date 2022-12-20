Singapore households can now donate CDC vouchers to charity

SINGAPORE: Singaporean households can now donate their remaining Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from 2021 and 2022 to charity, the five CDCs and the People's Association (PA) announced on Tuesday (Dec 20).

The vouchers can be donated via the CDC vouchers scheme website from Tuesday until Jan 31 next year.

"While Singaporean households are encouraged to claim and spend their vouchers before they expire on Dec 31, 2022, the CDCs have received public feedback that some Singapore households would like to share the balance amount of their vouchers with those who might need it more amidst concern over rising cost of living," the CDCs and PA said in a media release.

"The CDCs are now offering Singaporean households more flexibility in using CDC vouchers through a donation option."