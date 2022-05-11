New tranche of CDC vouchers launched, each Singaporean household can claim S$100 worth

SINGAPORE: Up to 1.22 million Singaporean households can claim another S$100 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from Wednesday (May 11), with the launch of a new tranche of vouchers.

The latest tranche of the vouchers, meant to help households with daily expenses while supporting heartland hawkers and merchants, is part of a S$560 million Household Support Package announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in Budget 2022.

The disbursement was brought forward from the third quarter of the year to mid-May, amid a global rise in prices that has pushed up business and living costs.

It follows the provision of S$100 worth of CDC vouchers in December 2021, which were distributed digitally for the first time, replacing physical vouchers.

Households have until the end of 2022 to claim and spend the vouchers from this year’s and last year’s schemes.

HOW TO CLAIM?

The process of claiming the vouchers is the same as that of the previous tranche. Only one family member is required to log in to their Singpass account to claim the vouchers on behalf of their household.

A link for the vouchers will then be sent to the registered mobile phone number of the claimant, who can then share it with household members.

Residents can spend the vouchers at more than 16,000 participating hawkers and heartland merchants, identified by a CDC voucher decal.

The voucher scheme will “retain its digital format”, said the CDC and People’s Association.

They added that help will continue to be provided to less digitally-savvy citizens. For instance, these individuals can head to community centres or SG Digital Community Hubs for assistance.

“Where needed, there will also be the option of printing hardcopy vouchers at the community centres," they said.