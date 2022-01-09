Interactive map showing participating hawkers and merchants added to CDC Vouchers website

SINGAPORE: An interactive map showing participating hawkers and heartland merchants around Singapore has been added to the CDC Vouchers Merchant Go Where website.
The feature incorporates information and map data from the Singapore Land Authority's OneMap to provide residents with an "intuitive geographical view" of the spread and locations of the merchants and hawkers around Singapore.
This is in addition to the current search function based on postal code and street name, said the five Community Development Councils (CDCs) in a joint press release with the People's Association (PA) on Sunday (Jan 9).
"This latest enhancement is part of CDCs’ continuing commitment to ensure a convenient and seamless experience for residents as well as hawkers and heartland merchants in this digital CDC Vouchers Scheme," they said.
Residents can see the range of participating hawkers and merchants in their location of choice. They can simply click the "View all merchants on a map" to access the interactive map feature.
The scheme provided S$130 million in digital CDC vouchers to all Singaporean households was launched on Dec 13 last year. It was part of a S$900 million Household Support Package announced during Budget 2021.
MORE THAN 1 MILLION HOUSEHOLDS HAVE CLAIMED VOUCHERS
More than 1 million Singaporean households have claimed their S$100 CDC vouchers within the first month of the launch, the press release stated.
The number of participating hawkers and heartland merchants have also continued to grow, with more than 12,500 participating outlets to date.
More than 90 per cent of these businesses have received CDC Voucher transactions, said Chairperson of Mayors' Committee Low Yen Ling.
"The CDCs, together with our partner agencies, are enhancing the user experience for the CDC Vouchers Scheme ahead of the festive season as the pool of Singaporeans claiming and spending their CDC vouchers grows," she said.
Ms Low said the authorities are also "greatly heartened" that Singaporeans are supporting the hawkers and heartland merchants, with more than S$28 million worth of vouchers spent to date.
For "digitally less-savvy" residents who need support on how to claim and spend their vouchers, as well as hawkers and heartland merchants who are unsure on how to use the Redeem SG Merchant app, they can do so at community centres, Residents' Committee and Residents' Network centres.
"The CDC ambassadors and grassroots volunteers remain at hand to provide one-to-one guidance," the press release stated.
Interested hawkers and heartland merchants can visit the CDC Vouchers website to register their interest, and a CDC ambassador will reach out to them in the next wo weeks.
Residents have up to one year, until Dec 31, 2022, to claim and use their CDC vouchers.