Interactive map showing participating hawkers and merchants added to CDC Vouchers website

SINGAPORE: An interactive map showing participating hawkers and heartland merchants around Singapore has been added to the CDC Vouchers Merchant Go Where website.

The feature incorporates information and map data from the Singapore Land Authority's OneMap to provide residents with an "intuitive geographical view" of the spread and locations of the merchants and hawkers around Singapore.

This is in addition to the current search function based on postal code and street name, said the five Community Development Councils (CDCs) in a joint press release with the People's Association (PA) on Sunday (Jan 9).

"This latest enhancement is part of CDCs’ continuing commitment to ensure a convenient and seamless experience for residents as well as hawkers and heartland merchants in this digital CDC Vouchers Scheme," they said.

Residents can see the range of participating hawkers and merchants in their location of choice. They can simply click the "View all merchants on a map" to access the interactive map feature.