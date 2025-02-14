Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Police warn of scams involving fake websites, infographics on government payouts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Police warn of scams involving fake websites, infographics on government payouts

Some of the scams featured infographics prompting victims to claim their CDC vouchers through a fake RedeemSG website link.

Police warn of scams involving fake websites, infographics on government payouts

A fake Telegram message and Instagram post regarding government payouts. (Images: Singapore Police Force)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

14 Feb 2025 10:34PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2025 10:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The police on Friday (Feb 14) warned of a resurgence of scams involving fake websites and infographics on government cash-like payouts. 

This may take the form of fake graphics or posts about Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers and cash payouts like the Assurance Package Cash and the Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) - Cash. 

The police highlighted how victims would encounter Instagram accounts featuring infographics prompting them to claim their CDC vouchers through a fake RedeemSG website link.

The fake CDC RedeemSG website, as compared to the real site. (Image: Singapore Police Force)

Scammers are also targeting Telegram users, with messages containing a Budget 2025 infographic purportedly from the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Telegram users would be prompted to click on a phishing link to apply for and claim their cash payouts. Victims were then asked to disclose personal information, including banking account details and personal credentials.

Fake Telegram messages regarding government payouts. (Image: Singapore Police Force)

Members of the public should exercise caution when claiming government payouts, said the police. 

Only one member per household is required to claim the CDC Vouchers online via Singpass. Each household's unique CDC voucher link will then be sent via SMS from the sender "gov.sg", which can be forwarded to and shared with family members.

No action is required on the individual's part for cash payouts such as the Assurance Package Cash, which will be automatically paid to eligible citizens via PayNow-NRIC, their bank accounts or GovCash.

Official information and updates on the CDC Vouchers scheme and the Assurance Package payments or GSTV benefits can be found on their respective websites.

"You will never receive a request to disclose personal or banking credentials, be asked to transfer money, or install mobile applications from unofficial app stores to claim CDC Vouchers or receive any government cash benefits," the police said.

MOF only disseminates information through its official social media channels, the police added.

The police advised the public to take precautionary measures such as installing the ScamShield mobile app and calling the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 when in doubt.

Related:

Source: CNA/nh(zl)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force Scams
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement