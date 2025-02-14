Police warn of scams involving fake websites, infographics on government payouts

Members of the public should exercise caution when claiming government payouts, said the police.

Only one member per household is required to claim the CDC Vouchers online via Singpass. Each household's unique CDC voucher link will then be sent via SMS from the sender "gov.sg", which can be forwarded to and shared with family members.

No action is required on the individual's part for cash payouts such as the Assurance Package Cash, which will be automatically paid to eligible citizens via PayNow-NRIC, their bank accounts or GovCash.

Official information and updates on the CDC Vouchers scheme and the Assurance Package payments or GSTV benefits can be found on their respective websites.

"You will never receive a request to disclose personal or banking credentials, be asked to transfer money, or install mobile applications from unofficial app stores to claim CDC Vouchers or receive any government cash benefits," the police said.

MOF only disseminates information through its official social media channels, the police added.

The police advised the public to take precautionary measures such as installing the ScamShield mobile app and calling the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 when in doubt.