Police warn of scams involving fake websites, infographics on government payouts
Some of the scams featured infographics prompting victims to claim their CDC vouchers through a fake RedeemSG website link.
SINGAPORE: The police on Friday (Feb 14) warned of a resurgence of scams involving fake websites and infographics on government cash-like payouts.
This may take the form of fake graphics or posts about Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers and cash payouts like the Assurance Package Cash and the Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) - Cash.
The police highlighted how victims would encounter Instagram accounts featuring infographics prompting them to claim their CDC vouchers through a fake RedeemSG website link.
Scammers are also targeting Telegram users, with messages containing a Budget 2025 infographic purportedly from the Ministry of Finance (MOF).
Telegram users would be prompted to click on a phishing link to apply for and claim their cash payouts. Victims were then asked to disclose personal information, including banking account details and personal credentials.
Members of the public should exercise caution when claiming government payouts, said the police.
Only one member per household is required to claim the CDC Vouchers online via Singpass. Each household's unique CDC voucher link will then be sent via SMS from the sender "gov.sg", which can be forwarded to and shared with family members.
No action is required on the individual's part for cash payouts such as the Assurance Package Cash, which will be automatically paid to eligible citizens via PayNow-NRIC, their bank accounts or GovCash.
Official information and updates on the CDC Vouchers scheme and the Assurance Package payments or GSTV benefits can be found on their respective websites.
"You will never receive a request to disclose personal or banking credentials, be asked to transfer money, or install mobile applications from unofficial app stores to claim CDC Vouchers or receive any government cash benefits," the police said.
MOF only disseminates information through its official social media channels, the police added.
The police advised the public to take precautionary measures such as installing the ScamShield mobile app and calling the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 when in doubt.