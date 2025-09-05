CDC vouchers a bitter pill for retailers excluded from scheme despite repeated appeals

A staff member at gourmet grocer The Fishwives, which is located in a commercial shop unit along Bukit Timah Road, told CNA that the business had no trouble registering and being onboarded as a merchant that accepts CDC vouchers.

The business had been quickly approved after filling out an application form and was accepted without the need for an appeal, said the staff member, who gave her name as Ms Jaffar.

She added that other commercial shops along that stretch of road also were able to be approved, and that she believes only the shops within malls faced onboarding difficulties.

The ability for customers to use their CDC vouchers at The Fishwives was good for the business. Customers are happy that they are able to tap their vouchers for purchases, she said.

In response to CNA’s queries on eligibility criteria and variability in approvals, a CDC spokesperson said: “The CDCs and CDC voucher ambassadors continue to work closely with key partners including Federation of Merchants’ Association, Singapore, Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore, and various merchant and hawker associations, to onboard the eligible merchants.”

“Generally, heartland merchants and hawkers are those that offer daily necessities and services. However, the vouchers cannot be used to purchase lottery products, petrol, diesel, alcohol, or cigarettes,” the spokesperson said.

CDC voucher ambassadors help residents with claiming their vouchers and merchants with navigating the scheme.

EXCEPTIONS GRANTED TO "ESSENTIAL SERVICES"

Emails from the North East CDC seen by CNA said that exceptions are made for merchants providing essential services in neighbourhoods where there are no HDB merchants nearby.

That ensures that residents maintain “convenient access to essential goods and services using their CDC vouchers”, one email said.

The CDC was responding to an appeal by F&B consultant Khoo Keat Hwee on behalf of a coffee shop in Pasir Ris that was rejected by the scheme because it is located in a former primary school.

For hawkers to be eligible, they have to be operating at National Environment Agency (NEA) markets and hawker centres, HDB coffeeshops and JTC industrial canteens, another email said.

The North East CDC's email said its staff observed “several eligible merchants providing similar services within walking distance”, which means that residents can easily find stores that accept the vouchers.

“Given this, we are unable to make an exception for your establishment at this time.”

Mr Khoo said there is a lot of uncertainty over how the appeal decisions are made.

“Some places are just outside of the heartlands, or they are inside the heartland, but in a different building. So it’s like you’re just being ‘born’ at the wrong place,” he said.

Ms Gladys Lim, founder of LimCha Teahouse in East Coast Road, said she was told that shops outside of HDB and heartland areas may be approved based on factors such as residential demographics, essential trade types and local needs.

Food retail is an example of an essential trade type, CDC told her, according to another email seen by CNA.