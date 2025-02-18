Budget 2025: Singaporean households to get S$800 in CDC vouchers, up to S$760 in utilities rebates

SINGAPORE: Every Singaporean household will ​get S$800 (US$600) in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to help offset rising costs, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Feb 18).

The first S$500 in vouchers will be disbursed in May and the remaining S$300 in January next year. As with previous CDC vouchers, half can be used at participating supermarkets, while the other half can be spent at heartland merchants and hawkers.

The CDC vouchers scheme is expected to cost the government S$1.06 billion this financial year.

Additionally, households will receive up to S$760 in U-Save rebates – double the regular amount – to help with their utilities expenses, said Mr Wong during the national Budget speech.

The rebates will cover about six months of utilities bills for those living in one- and two-room flats, and three months for those in three- and four-room flats.

These rebates, which will go to more than 950,000 Singaporean households, will be disbursed in April and October, supplementing the S$1.1 billion cost-of-living support package announced in September 2023.