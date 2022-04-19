ComfortDelGro to relaunch taxi booking app under new name, more services added

SINGAPORE: Taxi company ComfortDelGro is relaunching its mobile application under a new name on Wednesday (Apr 20), also introducing new services and making it easier for customers to access services through a single platform.

The application, renamed CDG Zig, combines the ComfortDelGro taxi booking application and its now-decommissioned lifestyle application Zig, the company said in a news release on Tuesday. It will be available for download on the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and the Huawei AppGallery.

“It will offer users taxi and ride-railing booking features and lifestyle options like restaurant reservation, as well as new services like electric vehicle (EV) charging,” it said.

“Over time, it will continue to grow with the addition of more ComfortDelGro services from its range of businesses, from car rental to driving lessons.”

The relaunch is part of ComfortDelGro’s “plan to synergise and leverage its core strengths in land transport solutions”, while also making it easier for customers to gain access to its services using a single platform, it added.

Existing ComfortDelGro taxi application users will not need to register again, only update their application, the company said.

Customers’ existing favourite locations and journeys, in-app cashless payment options, promo codes and ComfortPoints will be automatically ported into the new application, while first-timer users will be asked to register their particulars when they first log in.

Electronic vehicle users will also be able to use the application to locate and navigate to the nearest EV charger operated by ComfortDelGros’ joint venture company ComfortDelGro Engie. There are currently about 40 charging points listed in the application, which is set to expand to more than 600 by the end of the year.

ComfortDelGro Private Mobility Group CEO Jackson Chia said the company plans to progressively add more services – such as private bus, car rental, learner driving and medical transport – into the app.

“The intent is to cross-market our extensive range of transport solutions to bring greater convenience to the different communities that we serve,” he said.

He added that the decision to decommission Zig and merge it with the taxi application was made to “make it easier for our customers to get everything on just one app”.