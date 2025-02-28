CDL director Philip Yeo says Sherman Kwek’s statement an 'attempt to distract' from issues

SINGAPORE: A day after Mr Sherman Kwek named his father's associate as the source of a dispute within their company City Developments Limited (CDL), board member Philip Yeo emerged to criticise Mr Kwek's statement as "an attempt to distract everyone from the matter at hand".

Mr Yeo is among the minority directors led by Mr Kwek's father and executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng.

In a statement late on Friday (Feb 28), Mr Yeo said Mr Sherman Kwek - CDL's group CEO - and the directors acting with him intentionally circumvented the company's nomination committee and pushed through the appointment of two additional independent directors against legal advice.

"They quickly reconstituted the nomination committee and the remuneration committee as the nomination & remuneration committee to effectively immobilise the executive chairman," Mr Yeo said.

He added that Mr Sherman Kwek should focus on making back S$1.9 billion in shareholder losses from an investment involving Chinese developer Sincere Properties, as well as other losses from UK property investments.

"Instead, he seems more concerned about grievances, mobilising a group of independent directors to remove an adviser to the CDL hospitality business, which has actually seen profit improvements for the past few years since COVID," Mr Yeo said.

The adviser in question is Dr Catherine Wu, whom Mr Sherman Kwek said has a "long relationship" with his father. According to him, she has been "interfering in matters going well beyond her scope" and "wields and exercises enormous influence".