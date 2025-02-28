Who is Catherine Wu, the woman Sherman Kwek says is at the centre of the CDL boardroom struggle?

SINGAPORE: As the saga within City Developments Limited (CDL) unfolds, a key figure has emerged from behind the scenes - Dr Catherine Wu.

While much attention has been on the leadership tussle between CDL's executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng and his son, group CEO Sherman Kwek, Dr Wu's name has surfaced as a pivotal player in the company's inner workings.

Mr Sherman Kwek said Dr Wu, the 65-year-old adviser to the board of CDL subsidiary Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C), has been "interfering in matters going well beyond her scope", adding that "she wields and exercises enormous influence".

Who exactly is Catherine Wu, and how did she rise to become a key figure in one of Singapore's most prominent business empires? Here's what you need to know.