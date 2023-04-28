CDL postpones luxury condo preview after latest cooling measures, other private launches unaffected

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) has postponed the preview of a luxury freehold condominium following the latest property cooling measures announced by Singapore earlier this week.

The preview for the 246-unit Newport Residences was originally slated to start this weekend, a spokesperson for the developer said on Friday (Apr 28).

Newport Residences is part of the 45-storey Newport Plaza mixed-used development located on the site of the former Fuji Xerox Towers along Anson Road.

“With the latest property-related measures released by the government … the market will need time to absorb the news,” the spokesperson said.

“We will monitor market conditions closely and unveil its launch at an appropriate time.”

Other condominium developments, however, are expected to proceed with their launches. This includes Blossoms by the Park by EL Development - scheduled for this Saturday - which will go ahead, checks by CNA confirmed.

The preview for the 99-year leasehold project with 275 residential units, located at 9 Slim Barracks Rise, started on Apr 14.