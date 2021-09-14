Watch live: MPs debate job security, foreign manpower, CECA in Parliament

SECURING SINGAPOREANS' JOBS AND LIVELIHOODS

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has tabled a motion about securing Singaporeans' jobs and livelihoods.

The motion acknowledges Singaporeans' anxieties about jobs and competition in a "fast-changing economy" while affirming the country's need to stay open and connected to the world.

The motion also "deplores attempts to spread misinformation about free trade agreements like the CECA, stir up racism and xenophobia, and cause fear and anxiety amongst Singaporeans".

FOREIGN TALENT POLICY

NCMP Leong Mun Wai and NCMP Hazel Poa, both of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), have tabled the other motion on Singapore's foreign talent policy.

It calls on the Government to take action "to address the widespread anxiety among Singaporeans on jobs and livelihoods caused by the foreign talent policy and the provisions on Movement of Natural Persons in some free trade agreements like the CECA".

At Monday's sitting, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah asked for the two motions to be taken together and debated concurrently as they cover common topics "albeit from different perspectives".

The motions remain as two separate motions and will be voted on separately, added Ms Indranee.

EARLIER MINISTERIAL STATEMENTS

The Government has previously addressed "false allegations" about the CECA – a bilateral agreement with India that came into force in 2005.

In July, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung – a former trade negotiator – and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng delivered ministerial statements in Parliament on the issue.

Mr Ong said then that there was "nothing" in the CECA to imply Singapore must let in professionals, managers and executives from India unconditionally, contrary to claims made by PSP.

Dr Tan said that none of Singapore's FTAs give "unfettered access" to the country's labour market, and that work pass criteria set by the Ministry of Manpower must be met.

In implementing Singapore's foreign worker policy, the Government's approach is based on whether it will help Singaporeans, Dr Tan said then.