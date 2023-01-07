Celebrated architect William Lim dies aged 90

SINGAPORE: Celebrated architect William Lim, who had a hand in designing People’s Park Complex and Golden Mile Complex, has died, the Singapore Heritage Society said in a statement on Saturday (Jan 7). He was 90 years old.

His contributions also included the Singapore Conference Hall and Trade Union House (now known as the Singapore Conference Hall), Tampines North Community Centre, Marine Parade Community Centre, Tanglin Shopping Centre and the Gallery Hotel in Robertson Quay, which was replaced by the InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay in 2017.

In addition to these, he was also involved in the design of the Central Market in Kuala Lumpur and the Merlin Hotel in Johor Bahru.

Born in Hong Kong on Jul 19, 1932, Mr Lim was described by the Singapore Institute of Architects as “one of the principal architects of modern Singapore”.

In 1965, he formed the Singapore Planning and Urban Research Group (SPUR) with a group of architects and planners and served as its first chairman.