CNB launches new children's book about stranger danger

SINGAPORE: A new book launched on Wednesday (Jan 26) aims to introduce pre-schoolers to the topic of stranger danger and help engage children in rejecting offers of unknown substances.

The interactive children's book - titled Be Careful, Max! - is designed for interactive storytelling sessions, with animal characters and pop-up flaps.

First produced in July last year, the book is a collaboration between the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and three graduates - Natalie Tan, Rachel Moo and Sophie Lim - from Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Design & Media.

It was officially launched on Wednesday by Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and PCF Sparkletots assistant chief executive officer Tan Lee Jee.

Part of ongoing efforts to provide targeted preventive drug education materials suitable for younger audiences, Be Careful, Max! was conceptualised in consultation with the Ministry of Education’s Preschool Education Branch.

Though the book - CNB's fourth title aimed at children and youths - contains no explicit references to drugs, the anti-drug ribbon and CNB’s original character, Captain Drug Buster, are featured in the artwork to amplify the drug-free message.