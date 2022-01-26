Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

CNB launches new children's book about stranger danger
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

CNB launches new children's book about stranger danger

CNB launches new children's book about stranger danger

Children from PCF Sparkletots participating in the storytelling session of Be Careful, Max!, the Central Narcotics Bureau’s (CNB) interactive children’s book launched on Jan 26, 2022. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
26 Jan 2022 05:13PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 05:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A new book launched on Wednesday (Jan 26) aims to introduce pre-schoolers to the topic of stranger danger and help engage children in rejecting offers of unknown substances.

The interactive children's book - titled Be Careful, Max! - is designed for interactive storytelling sessions, with animal characters and pop-up flaps.

First produced in July last year, the book is a collaboration between the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and three graduates - Natalie Tan, Rachel Moo and Sophie Lim - from Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Design & Media.

It was officially launched on Wednesday by Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and PCF Sparkletots assistant chief executive officer Tan Lee Jee. 

Part of ongoing efforts to provide targeted preventive drug education materials suitable for younger audiences, Be Careful, Max! was conceptualised in consultation with the Ministry of Education’s Preschool Education Branch.

Though the book - CNB's fourth title aimed at children and youths - contains no explicit references to drugs, the anti-drug ribbon and CNB’s original character, Captain Drug Buster, are featured in the artwork to amplify the drug-free message.

Pages from Be Careful, Max!, an interactive children’s book by the Central Narcotics Bureau on the topic of stranger danger. (Image: Central Narcotics Bureau)
Pages from Be Careful, Max!, an interactive children’s book by the Central Narcotics Bureau on the topic of stranger danger. (Image: Central Narcotics Bureau)
Pages from Be Careful, Max!, an interactive children’s book by the Central Narcotics Bureau on the topic of stranger danger. (Image: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The launch, which was livestreamed to the public, included a prerecorded storytelling session with PCF Sparkletots teachers and kindergarten children.

It also featured children singing and dancing to an anti-drug jingle and participating in an origami anti-drug ribbon folding activity.

Speaking at the event, Associate Professor Faishal emphasised the role of parents and educators in preventing drug abuse among the young.

He added that preventive drug education remains the first line of defence against drugs, and family and communal support can help youths lead a healthy and positive drug-free lifestyle.

“We hope that the pre-school students and children will not only have an interactive and fun time reading the book, but at the same time, learn to be careful, pick up healthy habits, and avoid getting themselves involved in unhealthy activities as they grow up," he said. 

More than 330 copies of Be Careful, Max! have been distributed to selected pre-school operators and community libraries.

An online version of the book can also be found on CNB’s website. 

Related:

Source: CNA/az(ac)

Related Topics

drugs Central Narcotics Bureau

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us