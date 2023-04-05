Saliva test kits used for the first time at CNB's anti-drug raids at nightlife venues

SINGAPORE: Saliva test kits have been used for the first time as part of the Central Narcotics Bureau’s (CNB) anti-drug raids at nightlife establishments in Singapore over the weekend.

The enforcement operation at two entertainment venues – a KTV lounge in Orchard Road and a nightclub near Jalan Sultan – from last Friday to Saturday (Mar 31 to Apr 1) was the biggest CNB-led drug raid at nightspots since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the nearly 240 people checked at the two locations, several were tested with the saliva test kits on suspicion of drug consumption.

A 43-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences, while a 31-year-old man was arrested for being a suspected member of an unlawful society.