Saliva test kits used for the first time at CNB's anti-drug raids at nightlife venues
All it takes for these test kits is a swab on the tongue and cheeks. Those who test positive will be escorted to CNB's headquarters for a confirmatory urine test.
SINGAPORE: Saliva test kits have been used for the first time as part of the Central Narcotics Bureau’s (CNB) anti-drug raids at nightlife establishments in Singapore over the weekend.
The enforcement operation at two entertainment venues – a KTV lounge in Orchard Road and a nightclub near Jalan Sultan – from last Friday to Saturday (Mar 31 to Apr 1) was the biggest CNB-led drug raid at nightspots since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the nearly 240 people checked at the two locations, several were tested with the saliva test kits on suspicion of drug consumption.
A 43-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences, while a 31-year-old man was arrested for being a suspected member of an unlawful society.
The operation, which involved officers from the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force, was aimed at clamping down on illegal activities such as drug offences, crime and fire safety violations.
NEW SALIVA TEST KITS
The CNB first introduced saliva test kits in January at Singapore's border checkpoints and roadblock operations to detect drug users.
Now, the kits are also being used in enforcement operations at nightspots for easier detection of common illegal drugs and to weed out users.
“The introduction of saliva test kits into CNB’s suite of tools help increase the testing capacity during our anti-drug operations,” said Superintendent Lim Sze Yuk, commanding officer of the bureau’s Enforcement ‘G’ Division.
“The test kits are portable and easy to use, and have helped officers make quicker assessments during operations, thereby allowing us to increase the testing rate.”
These kits, which are light and compact, are more efficient than other methods such as hair or urine tests. The saliva tests can be done almost anywhere.
During Friday’s raid, suspects were brought into a room within the nightlife establishments for the tests, and officers were able to get results within about 10 minutes.
All it takes is a swab on the tongue and cheeks. A portable electronic device is used with the kits to take down results quickly.
If a person tests positive for drug consumption, two red lines will appear on the kit.
Those who test positive will undergo further investigations, with officers escorting suspects to CNB's headquarters for a urine test.
The kits can detect a variety of drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis.
CRACKING DOWN ON VICE
With activities heating up at nightlife outlets across Singapore as the scene recovers from the pandemic, authorities are also stepping up on enforcement.
For instance, among the hundreds of patrons at a bar on Friday night were plain-clothes officers on the lookout for illegal substances.
“This operation is part of CNB’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on illicit drug activities,” said Superintendent Lim.
“Our officers can now choose to deploy the saliva test kits on the spot to supplement other factors before deciding to arrest a person.
“Our enforcement actions at nightspots help keep illicit drugs off Singapore’s streets, and allow members of the public to enjoy Singapore’s nightlife safely and unharmed by fellow partygoers under the influence of drugs.”
During these enforcement operations, authorities also check for other crimes and arrests can happen even with a negative result from the saliva test kits.