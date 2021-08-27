New Singapore wildlife forensics centre to help tackle illegal trade as NParks launches K9 unit

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) on Friday (Aug 27) officially opened Singapore’s first wildlife forensics centre to identify and detect the origins of seized wildlife and wildlife products.

“The illegal wildlife trade threatens the survival of endangered species and harms habitats and ecosystems all around the world,” said National Development Minister Desmond Lee at the opening.

The opening of the Centre for Wildlife Forensics comes a year after its initial launch. “Over the past year, we have enhanced our systems and equipment, and improved our sampling and testing methodologies,” said Mr Lee.

The centre will use DNA barcoding, and genetics and chemical analysis methods to identify the species of wildlife and wildlife products seized.

These tests can also trace the likely origins of the products, which will help Singapore’s regional and international partners improve enforcement against poaching and wildlife trafficking at source, said the minister.

This would go towards tackling the global issue of illegal wildlife trade, said NParks in a press release.

The centre can test both animal products such as pangolin scales and plant products like timber. Part of the centre’s work will involve the identification of timber species to “accurately identify” CITES-listed timber species, said NParks.

CITES is the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, an international agreement to protect endangered plants and animals. There has been a record amount of seizures of pangolin scales and elephant ivory in Singapore in recent years, with 8.8 million tonnes of elephant tusks and 37.4 tonnes of pangolin scales seized in 2019.