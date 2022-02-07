Former chairman of Accenture Singapore appointed CEO of SPH Media Group

SINGAPORE: Former chairman of Accenture Singapore, Teo Lay Lim, has been appointed CEO of SPH Media Group.

She will take over from interim CEO and veteran journalist Patrick Daniel from Mar 1, said SPH Media Trust in a media release on Monday (Feb 7).

SPH Media Group was spun off from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which announced last year that it will transfer its core media business to a not-for-profit entity amid falling advertising revenue.

During her 30 years with IT services and consulting firm Accenture Singapore, Ms Teo held various leadership roles, which includes being chief executive of Accenture Southeast Asia from 2011 to 2020.

“She is a seasoned business leader who has a track record of building businesses from the ground up. Ms Teo started up Accenture’s Customer Relationship Management practice in 2000, and Accenture Analytics and Accenture Sustainability Services in 2008, when these were still emerging sectors," said SPH Media Trust.

Mr Khaw Boon Wan, chairman of the SPH Media Trust, said that Ms Teo has an “acute sense of creating opportunities for commercial growth”.

“Most importantly, she possesses a passion for building and transforming people and organisations for the long-term. The Group looks forward to working closely with Lay Lim on strategies to underscore its vision and mission to produce trusted quality journalism,” Mr Khaw added.

He also thanked Mr Daniel for coming out of retirement to take on the role of interim CEO.

“He has led the restructuring of the SPH media business under the new not-for-profit economic structure and enabled the newsrooms to chart a bolder digital transformation journey,” said Mr Khaw.