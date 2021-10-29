Recall of Ceres 100% Apple Juice expanded to include another batch of product

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Oct 29) ordered the recall of another batch of Ceres 100% Apple Juice, after elevated levels of patulin were detected.

This comes two weeks after an earlier order to recall two batches of the product.

Patulin can occur in fruits such as apples as a result of fungal contamination before and after harvest, said SFA.

“The level of patulin detected may cause the products to be unsafe for consumption if there is long-term intake,” it added.

The latest recall affects Ceres 100% Apple Juice in 1L packets with a best before date of Jun 29, 2022, and country of origin as South Africa.

The previous batches were:

Ceres 100% Apple Juice in 200ml packets with a best before date of Jun 14, 2022, and country of origin as South Africa

Ceres 100% Apple Juice in 1L packets with a best before date of Jun 17, 2022, and country of origin as South Africa

The latest recall by importer Naspac Marketing is ongoing, said SFA.

Taking in large amounts of patulin from food may cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting. Brief exposure without excessive intake is unlikely to pose health issues, said the agency.

People who have bought the affected product are advised not to drink it. Those who have consumed the product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, said SFA.