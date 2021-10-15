Ceres 100% Apple Juice recalled after excess levels of patulin found

SINGAPORE: The importer of Ceres 100% Apple Juice has been directed to recall affected batches of the product after elevated levels of patulin were detected, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Oct 15).

Patulin can occur in fruits such as apples as a result of fungal contamination before and after harvest, SFA explained.

It said it was informed of the matter by the International Food Safety Authorities Network, after elevated levels of patulin were found in some batches through the manufacturer's in-house testing.

The levels of patulin detected exceeded the maximum limit allowed in fruit juices in Singapore, which is 50 parts per billion.

This may cause the product to be unsafe for consumption if there is long-term intake, SFA said.

The affected batches of products are:

Ceres 100% Apple Juice in 200ml packets with a best before date of Jun 14, 2022, and country of origin as South Africa

Ceres 100% Apple Juice in 1L packets with a best before date of Jun 17, 2022, and country of origin as South Africa

Taking in large amounts of patulin from food may cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting. Brief exposure without excessive intake is unlikely to pose health issues, said SFA.

The product is imported by Naspac Marketing.

People who have bought the affected products are advised not to consume them. Those who have consumed them and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, added the agency.