13 ex-Certis officers charged with offences including pocketing items, possessing vapes and contraband cigarettes

SINGAPORE: Thirteen former Certis officers were handed various charges in court on Friday (Jan 30), ranging from possessing vapes and contraband cigarettes to misappropriating items entrusted to them.

The suspects, all Singaporeans, were working as enforcement officers at the time of the alleged offences. They were named in a joint press release by Singapore Customs, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

They are:

Muhammad Fitri Jaffar, 38

Muhammad Syafiq Tahar, 39

Mohamad Aidil Abu Bakar, 47

Muhamad Hazim Mohamed Jalil, 33

Sufian Mohamed, 45

Muhammad Faddley Abdul Wahid, 38

Chan Wei Ying, Olivia, 39

Mohamed Fiaros Mohamed Zakaria, 43

Muhammad Haziq Khamzah, 31

Muhammad Khairul Izzul Shah Abdul Karim, 38

Nurazmy Yusoff, 33

Reggie Choo Beng Kwang, 32

Tan Wee Keong, 38

Fitri, Syafiq, Aidil, Hazim, Faddley, Chan, Fiaros and Haziq allegedly misappropriated cartons and loose packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, vapes, multiple cartons of vape pods and other prohibited tobacco products valued at a total of S$18,327 (US$14,493) on separate occasions sometime between 2019 and 2022.

The authorities noted that the items had been entrusted to the suspects in their capacity as enforcement officers.

Fitri, Syafiq, Aidil, Hazim and Haziq also allegedly conspired with each other on separate occasions to misappropriate these items, they added.

Faddley, Syafiq, Hazim and Aidil are accused of possessing e-vaporisers and related components when they were caught by CPIB sometime in 2022.

"The items, used for their personal consumption, were allegedly part of case seizures related to their work," said the authorities.

As part of their duties, Fitri, Syafiq, Aidil and Faddley were also required to dispose of duty-unpaid cigarettes and vapes from the HSA disposal bins located at various checkpoints.

They are accused of taking the cigarettes, which were meant for disposal, and keeping them for personal use.

The contraband cigarettes, which did not comply with the standardised packaging requirement, were later found in their respective homes, according to the authorities.

STOLEN ITEMS, OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE

Fitri, Syafiq, Aidil, Hazim, Sufian, Faddley, Fiaros, Haziq, Khairul and Nurazmy, on separate occasions between 2021 and 2022, allegedly received stolen items from one another and others.

"These stolen properties comprised sticks, loose packets and cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and e-vaporiser pods valued at about S$1,438 in total," the authorities said.

Faddley, Fiaros, Choo and Tan also allegedly obstructed the course of justice in relation to CPIB’s investigations on separate occasions in 2022.

On one occasion, Faddley is said to have disposed of vapes, vape pods and duty-unpaid cigarettes into the rubbish chute of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) unit before opening the door to CPIB officers.

Fiaros, after learning from Sufian that he was with CPIB officers, is said to have deleted a note in his phone containing records of 45 vape pods that he misappropriated during the course of his work.

Tan is accused of revealing information about CPIB’s investigation to Choo, who subsequently disposed of at least one vape and three packs of vape pods in his possession after Tan advised him to do so.

Choo also purportedly deleted his WhatsApp conversation with Tan in relation to CPIB’s investigation.