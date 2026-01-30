13 ex-Certis officers charged with offences including pocketing items, possessing vapes and contraband cigarettes
SINGAPORE: Thirteen former Certis officers were handed various charges in court on Friday (Jan 30), ranging from possessing vapes and contraband cigarettes to misappropriating items entrusted to them.
The suspects, all Singaporeans, were working as enforcement officers at the time of the alleged offences. They were named in a joint press release by Singapore Customs, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).
They are:
- Muhammad Fitri Jaffar, 38
- Muhammad Syafiq Tahar, 39
- Mohamad Aidil Abu Bakar, 47
- Muhamad Hazim Mohamed Jalil, 33
- Sufian Mohamed, 45
- Muhammad Faddley Abdul Wahid, 38
- Chan Wei Ying, Olivia, 39
- Mohamed Fiaros Mohamed Zakaria, 43
- Muhammad Haziq Khamzah, 31
- Muhammad Khairul Izzul Shah Abdul Karim, 38
- Nurazmy Yusoff, 33
- Reggie Choo Beng Kwang, 32
- Tan Wee Keong, 38
Fitri, Syafiq, Aidil, Hazim, Faddley, Chan, Fiaros and Haziq allegedly misappropriated cartons and loose packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, vapes, multiple cartons of vape pods and other prohibited tobacco products valued at a total of S$18,327 (US$14,493) on separate occasions sometime between 2019 and 2022.
The authorities noted that the items had been entrusted to the suspects in their capacity as enforcement officers.
Fitri, Syafiq, Aidil, Hazim and Haziq also allegedly conspired with each other on separate occasions to misappropriate these items, they added.
Faddley, Syafiq, Hazim and Aidil are accused of possessing e-vaporisers and related components when they were caught by CPIB sometime in 2022.
"The items, used for their personal consumption, were allegedly part of case seizures related to their work," said the authorities.
As part of their duties, Fitri, Syafiq, Aidil and Faddley were also required to dispose of duty-unpaid cigarettes and vapes from the HSA disposal bins located at various checkpoints.
They are accused of taking the cigarettes, which were meant for disposal, and keeping them for personal use.
The contraband cigarettes, which did not comply with the standardised packaging requirement, were later found in their respective homes, according to the authorities.
STOLEN ITEMS, OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE
Fitri, Syafiq, Aidil, Hazim, Sufian, Faddley, Fiaros, Haziq, Khairul and Nurazmy, on separate occasions between 2021 and 2022, allegedly received stolen items from one another and others.
"These stolen properties comprised sticks, loose packets and cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and e-vaporiser pods valued at about S$1,438 in total," the authorities said.
Faddley, Fiaros, Choo and Tan also allegedly obstructed the course of justice in relation to CPIB’s investigations on separate occasions in 2022.
On one occasion, Faddley is said to have disposed of vapes, vape pods and duty-unpaid cigarettes into the rubbish chute of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) unit before opening the door to CPIB officers.
Fiaros, after learning from Sufian that he was with CPIB officers, is said to have deleted a note in his phone containing records of 45 vape pods that he misappropriated during the course of his work.
Tan is accused of revealing information about CPIB’s investigation to Choo, who subsequently disposed of at least one vape and three packs of vape pods in his possession after Tan advised him to do so.
Choo also purportedly deleted his WhatsApp conversation with Tan in relation to CPIB’s investigation.
Summary of charges
Muhammad Fitri Jaffar
- Nine charges in total - four under Section 409 read with Section 109 of the Penal Code, three under Section 411(1) of the Penal Code, of which one is amalgamated under Section 124(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) and two under Section 128I(1)(a)(ii) of the Customs Act.
Muhammad Syafiq Tahar
- 15 charges in total - 10 under Section 409, of which seven are read with Section 109 and three are amalgamated under Section 124(2), one under Section 411(1), two under Section 128I(1)(a)(ii) and two under Section 16(3) (a) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993.
Mohamad Aidil Abu Bakar
- 14 charges in total - eight under Section 409, of which six are read with Section 109 and two are amalgamated under Section 124(2), two under Section 411(1), two under Section 128I(1)(a)(ii) and two under Section 16(3) (a).
Muhamad Hazim Mohamed Jalil
- Four charges in total - two under Section 409 read with Section 109, one under Section 411(1) amalgamated under Section 124(2) and one under Section 16(3) (a).
Sufian Mohamed
- Six charges under Section 411(1), of which three are amalgamated under Section 124(2).
Muhammad Faddley Abdul Wahid
- Nine charges in total - two charges under Section 409, two charges under Section 411(1) and both amalgamated under Section 124(2), one under Section 204A(b) of the Penal Code, two under Section 128I(1)(a)(ii) and two under Section 16(3) (a).
Chan Wei Ying, Olivia
- Two charges under Section 409. Chan is the only female suspect out of those charged.
Mohamed Fiaros Mohamed Zakaria
- Five charges in total - three under Section 409, one under Section 411(1) of the Penal Code; and one under Section 204A(b).
Muhammad Haziq Khamzah
- Two charges in total - one under Section 409 read with Section 109 and one under Section 411(1) amalgamated under Section 124(2).
Muhammad Khairul Izzul Shah Abdul Karim
- One charge under Section 411(1).
Nurazmy Yusoff
- Two charges under Section 411(1), of which one is amalgamated under Section 124(2).
Reggie Choo Beng Kwang
- Two charges under Section 204A(b).
Tan Wee Keong
- One charge under Section 204A(b).
Those convicted of criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.
If found guilty of dishonestly receiving or retaining property under Section 411 of the Penal Code, one can face up to five years' jail, or a fine, or both.
Any person who is convicted of obstructing the course of justice under Section 204A of the Penal Code can be fined or sentenced to imprisonment of up to seven years or to both.
Under Section 16(3) (a) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, the possession, use or purchase of e-vaporisers carries a maximum fine of S$2,000.
Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.
Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.